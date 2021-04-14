Ed Lewicki has enjoyed lots of success since taking over as the Bulldogs baseball coach in 2016.
BBA made it to the state championship that year, and claimed the Division I title a year later during the 2017-2018.
This year's team will be a new challenge for Lewicki, as only two of the 16 players are returning players from the last time BBA took the diamond in 2019.
The Bulldogs will lean on the varsity experience from catcher Will Addington and senior Brandon Burns who will start in left field.
"Everyone else is new," Lewicki said.
That will most likely be a common theme for team's around the state, regardless of what spring sport it is. With the 2020 season cancelled, the lost season created gaps in roster depth and placement. With no natural elevation from junior varsity to varsity play, coaches are left with a lot of unknowns early in the year.
BBA will play its first game Saturday as they hit the road for a noon matchup with Essex, who is regarded as one of the best teams in Vermont this spring. Lewicki said he's still unsure who will be the starting pitcher for that matchup, but envisions giving multiple players a chance to see where players will fit.
"We'll treat Saturday as a time to get a lot of guys looks on the mound," Lewicki said.
With the inexperience comes more lineup shifts, another new aspect to this year's BBA baseball team. In year's prior, Lewicki would have players, for the most part, play the same position for the vast majority of its games.
This season, Lewicki expects his players will be playing multiple positions as the season progresses. Those shifts will bring opportunities for BBA to show its depth.
Lewicki believes his team is athletic and as mid-April turns into early May he'll have a better idea as to what he has.
"I think this is a group where, you know, come talk to me after game six," Lewicki said.
A couple freshman in Jack McCoy and Max Brownlee are in line for a potential start in the home opener, and appear to have a crucial role in the Bulldogs success both in the immediate and foreseeable future.
"Jack and Max have improved greatly in our eight days (of practice)," Lewicki said.
Lewicki has also seen steady improvement from both his interior infielders, second baseman Coleman Reece and shortstop Nate Smilko.
Despite the inexperience, the high expectations remain in Manchester.
"Our expectations are always the same, our expectations are to win state titles, or to be in the state championship," Lewicki said. "I don't care if I have all freshmen, sophomores and juniors that have never played varsity, that's my expectation," Lewicki said.
"And I want them to work towards that expectation every single year, you should want to win it everything you do in life, no matter what it is. So, we want to win at baseball. We want to be the best team at sportsmanship, the best team as far as respecting our opponents and officials, and we want to be the best team on the field, no matter what."
ROSTER: William Addington, Max Brownlee, Brandon Burns, Jakob Crossman, Charles Dick, Trevor Greene, Zachary King, Charles Kunz, Justin Maier, Ian McArdle, Jack McCoy, Dylan Poddick, Coleman Reece, Daniel Scarlotta, Nathan Smilko, Samuel Steinman