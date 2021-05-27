SHELBURNE — The Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund in affiliation with The Vermont Golf Association, The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association, The Vermont Golf Course Superintendents Association, The Vermont Professional Golfers Association, and the Vermont Seniors Golf Association is proud to announce its 2021 Scholarship Recipients.
Kylie Cleanthes from Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony’s Ethan Perry are two of 11 recipients of the award.
Cleanthes and Perry are both planning on attending the University of Vermont in the fall.
The others include Otter Valley’s Mia Politano, St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton, Lake Region’s Tia-Marie Martinez, Ascutney’s Alexandria Leary, Lake Region’s Jamison Lavine, South Burlington’s Alyssa Larose, Proctor’s Hope Kelley, Windsor’s Cooper Bevis and BFA-Fairfax’s Daniel Zang II.
Scholarships are for up to four years that the recipient is enrolled in college. Applicant must be a resident of the State of Vermont, a high school graduate and must be enrolled in, or accepted as a full-time student at a college/university or technical school of university grade. Some of the criteria used for selection are applicant’s (not family) affiliation to the game of golf, school performance and overall financial need.
Since its inception, the VGA Scholarship Program has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarship contributions to more than 506 graduating seniors. The VGASF is a non-profit organization that receives its funding through contributions from individuals, businesses, golf organizations, Vermont VGA Member golf courses and its annual Scholarship Scramble golf event. In addition we have a bag tag program each year that depicts a hole from the course where the Vermont Am is being conducted. This year the Vermont Amateurbeing hosted by Williston Country Club.