MANCHESTER - Burr and Burton lacrosse displayed all season it's one of the most talented teams in the state; look no further than the Bulldogs’ 15-1 record in the regular season earning them the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs.
While they didn’t play their best game of the season in Thursday’s quarterfinal contest against No. 7 BFA St. Albans, the Bulldogs managed to get it done with an 18-7 victory.
The playoffs are about surviving and advancing. There’s no need to tell that to Matt Grabher and Emmett Edwards, the dynamic duo that power the BBA offense; they know all about that as key cogs in last year’s run to the Division I championship game, a heartbreaking one loss goal to CVU. Grabher and Edwards also saw the field during their freshman campaign in 2019, suffering the same result to the same team.
Still, there are some new pieces that have stepped into bigger roles and got their first real taste of playoff action on Thursday.
There's no doubt as the calendar flips from the regular season to playoff time that the pressure is increased. Coach Tom Grabher isn't running from the conversation surrounding playoff jitters.
"We talk about playing and overcoming 'our nature' is what I call it; you got to overcome your nature," Grabher said. "It's human nature to have butterflies and stuff like that, but we try to encourage them to be confident we have confidence in them and their skills."
The butterflies appeared at times for BBA. At the end of the day, however, the Bulldogs fought to play another game.
BBA jumped out to an early 6-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, showing flashes of its dominance in the regular season.
Nick Miceli got the scoring started 65 seconds in and Edwards made it 2-0 Bulldogs at the 8:33 mark.
Edwards and Payton Gray each had a team-high four goals for BBA, though the former nearly had a handful more. Four or five missiles from the Bulldog attack clanked off the posts of the Bobwhites cage, narrowly missing the back of the net.
The Bobwhites got on the board with 7:33 to play in the opening quarter on an Ezra Lanfear goal.
A Will Morrell goal three minutes later signaled a turning point in the contest. Grabher blitzed the cage, appearing to have his first score of the afternoon but Bobwhites keeper Ethan Konrad somehow managed to deflect the would-be score with the handle of his stick. Morrell hovered near the cage and picked up the ground ball, firing it into the net before Konrad had time to react. That pushed the BBA lead to 4-2, and that lead grew to 6-2 by the end of the quarter.
Konrad was solid protecting the BFA cage, finishing his afternoon with 22 saves.
Four different Bulldogs tallied one goal apiece in the second frame. The constant was Grabher as a facilitator, assisting on all but one of those scores. His playmaking helped BBA build its lead to 10-2 in the final seconds of the first half. But just as things started to go right for BBA, the visitors responded with an answer.
In the final second of the second quarter, Ethan Audy found the back of the BBA net. While BBA maintained a 10-3 lead at the break, it gave BFA the life it was desperately seeking.
Coach Tom Grabher told his players to keep cool. The Bulldogs clearly listened, as they rattled off the first four scores of the second-half and once again seized the momentum.
A Ryan Nolan score with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter sent the game to running-time as BBA’s lead rose to 16-4. It appeared to be the finishing touch on the quarterfinal win, but BFA had different plans.
The Bobwhites went on a three goal run to open the fourth quarter as they desperately fought to extend their season. Sylas Trask netted two of those scores and all of a sudden, BFA was back within single digits, trailing 16-7 with 8:20 remaining.
BBA had one last answer, and it came from Edwards who netted his third score with 5:58 to stop the bleeding and put the final touches on the playoff win a couple minutes later.
The Bulldogs didn’t play perfectly, but it fought through some struggles and prevailed over the Bobwhites. One message was repeated by many on the Bulldogs’ sideline once the game clock struck zero: That’s one.
One playoff win, but not what the Bulldogs set out to accomplish this spring. BBA is very much a program that takes things one step at a time. Head coach Tom Grabher instills that in his players. Still, the Bulldogs have looked the part of a championship caliber team all season long and there’s a feeling in Manchester that BBA is far from finished.