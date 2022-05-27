Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.