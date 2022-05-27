SOUTH BURLINGTON — When the Burr and Burton defense needed a stop Thursday night against South Burlington, the Bulldogs got just that.
BBA didn’t allow a goal in the fourth quarter as the defense powered a comeback to force overtime. Nick Miceli did the rest, scoring the game-winner as BBA grabbed the 11-10 win.
Seniors Liam Bradley and Judd Gouley anchored the defense for BBA. Miles Kaplan made seven saves protecting the net.
Emmett Edwards scored five times, while Matt Grabher assisted on five goals and scored once himself.
Karter Noyes, who reached the 100 point milestone in BBA’s previous game, scored once and added two assists.
Julien Halstead, Peyton Gray and Michael Crabtree rounded out the Bulldogs scoring, each putting one in the back of the net.
Carter Cave had another dominant performance as faceoff specialist for BBA.
The Bulldogs (14-1) finish their season hosting Rutland Saturday at 7 p.m.