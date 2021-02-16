MANCHESTER - The Bulldogs used strong runs in the end of the first and third quarters to propel them to their first win of the season, defeating Mount Anthony 56-21 on Tuesday night.
It took both teams a few minutes to get acclimated, but after each team burned an early timeout, BBA found its groove in the final five minutes of the opening quarter. The Bulldogs fired off 15 points while keeping its defense locked in, giving BBA a 17-4 advantage. Just like that, a tie game became a 13 point BBA lead.
The Bulldogs scored a handful of fast break points to build the lead.
“Getting a few hoops in transition just changes the whole dynamic of the game,” said BBA coach Erin Mears. “I think when we see the ball go in the hoop a little bit it helps our confidence a lot.”
There’s no question Carol Herbert is a leader for BBA. She showed that once again with a game-high 16 points.
The Bulldogs are more than just one player, though, and it showed against the Patriots.
Madelyn Goebel had 14 Alair Powers scored 13.
Herbert, Goebel and Powers give BBA the ability to play a multitude of ways.
“I think just how versatile they are can really help us. I can put them at point - I put Carol at point tonight,” Mears said. “They can play guard, inside. There’s so much they can do.”
Mears said a balanced approach offensively and high intensity on the defense end were the team’s focal points heading into Tuesday’s matchup. BBA executed in both those facets and the result is the Bulldogs first victory of the season.
The Bulldogs were in control for much of the game. An early third quarter three from Powers extended BBA’s lead to 30-11, forcing a MAU timeout.
BBA allowed back-to-back three pointers midway through the third, and MAU had cut the deficit to 31-17. The Bulldogs once again answered with an impressive run to end a quarter, this time rattling off 12 straight points. That gave BBA a very comfortable 43-17 lead heading into the fourth.
Despite the low score, the Patriots may have found a player to build their offense around.
Keely Green scored 13 points and looked comfortable as she scored in a multitude of ways for MAU.
MAU also looked to feed the post Linnaia Connell, who chipped in four points.
BBA improves to 1-1 and will travel to Mount St. Josephs on Friday, while MAU falls to 0-2 ahead of Friday’s road matchup with Otter Valley.