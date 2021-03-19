JAY — The boy Bulldogs snowboarders repeated as state champs on Wednesday, dominating both the slope and rail jam events.
Griff McFayden had a best-run of 268 in the slope event, placing first overall. Fellow Bulldogs Tucker Baribault (250) and Connor Kelly (247) placed second and third, respectively. North Country’s Noah Crogan was the only non-BBA snowboarder to crack the top five in the slope event, placing fourth with a best-run of 232. Crogan was followed by BBA’s Ryan Kelly, placing fifth with a run of 219.
BBA swept the individual state champions, with McFayden placing first, Connor Kelly second and Baribault third.
The BBA girls placed second behind North Country for the second consecutive year.
North Country’s Haley Goff was the individual state champion for the girls. BBA’s Addi McDermott finished second overall, while South Burlington’s Ava Hamme placed third overall.
McDermott finished second in the slopestyle, with a best-run of 205. Goff won that event, scoring 225.
Hannah Callen placed fourth overall, with a score of 195, while fellow Bulldog Olivia Berg placed 10th overall with a score of 162.
In the boys rail jam, BBA had the top four finishers. Connor Kelly placed first overall, with McFayden second, Ryan Kelly third and Baribault fourth.
McDermott won the rail jam on the girls side, with Ayden Crispe finishing 13th overall for BBA.
The girls giant slalom was won by Callen, with a combined time of 79.378 seconds. Goff took second and McDermott rounded out the top-three with a combined time of 86.763.
North Country’s Dylan Willey took home the individual win in the giant slalom for the boys, with a time of 78.124. Finishing in a close second was BBA’s Ben Nowicki 80.241. McFayden finished third.