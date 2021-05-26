BENNINGTON -- When Wednesday afternoon's boys lacrosse game between Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton started, it looked like a picture-perfect day for some Southern Vermont League competition.
Less than an hour later, everyone from the players to the fans were taking cover from a thunderstorm, and the subsequent downpour made continuing the game impossible and BBA earned the victory, 10-0, over MAU at Spinelli Field.
"We were experimenting with some different things and trying to get all settled and prepared for playoffs," said Tom Grabher. "There will be no pushovers in the playoffs."
Despite the shortened game, Burr and Burton junior Matt Grabher hit a personal milestone with his 100th career point late in the first quarter.
Grabher came into the contest with 95 points and quickly scored the first two goals on the game, the second on an assist from Emmett Edwards. Later on, Grabher assisted goals from Teddy Mirenda and Edwards to get him to 99 points and then with 1:24 left in the first quarter he scored unassisted for point number 100.
"I wasn't aware and neither was he," Tom Grabher said. "I'm not big on individual stats because it is a team game. He has a lot of assists as well. We're very happy and it's great for the program, and it's a reflection of the whole team doing as well as they do on a daily basis."
Karter Noyes was also a thorn in the side of the Patriots in the 24 minutes of play. Noyes, a former Mount Anthony athlete, scored with 4:21 left in the first quarter and then again with 1:15 left in the half to make it 10-0 as dark clouds rolled in and through Bennington.
In net, MAU's Hayden Gaudette made seven saves, while BBA's Jack Morrison made two stops.
The final minute of the game was played as the wind roared and dust blew across Spinelli Field. As halftime began, there was a close lightning strike and a big thunderboomer, forcing a delay of at least 30 minutes, per VPA rule. The thunderstorm continued, and it was decided to end the game, giving BBA the win.
"We thought it was a thin band [of weather] coming through and we were confident it wouldn't last that long," Grabher said. "We were happy to get the one half of the game in before it started."
BBA finishes the regular season at 12-3 and as of Wednesday, are the No. 2 spot in Division I in index points. Mount Anthony are 5-6 and have one more game left, on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Natowich Field against Brattleboro.