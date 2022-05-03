The Burr and Burton baseball team have already played in a number of measuring-stick games early in the season. Tuesday’s contest against 2021 Division I runner up Brattleboro promises to be another.
The Bulldogs aren’t backing down from any challenge, and they’ve proved just that throughout its seven games this spring.
The Bulldogs showed how gritty they can be in their 5-4 season-opening win at home against a formidable South Burlington team. Jack McCoy delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the seventh to get BBA off on the right foot out of the gates.
BBA then took care of Otter Valley 6-1 three days later. Despite not playing their best, the Bulldogs still managed a comfortable five run win.
They followed that up by taking care of business against teams they should beat on paper in Bellows Falls, Windsor, Rutland and Fair Haven,10-run ruling all four.
Essex came to town on Saturday in a game circled by baseball fans across the state. The Hornets took their 4-0 record into the contest while BBA boasted its 6-0 record.
BBA ace Trevor Greene showed exactly why the Bulldogs need to be treated as a title contender, silencing the Essex bats through six innings of work. Greene fanned 13 while allowing just four baserunners, all walks. Sebastien Dostal clinched the combined no-hitter with a clean seventh inning on the mound.
BBA’s rotation is deep, with Max Brownlee, Will Addington and McCoy all factoring in alongside Greene and Dostal. All five can be relied upon to get the Bulldogs outs on any given day.
The BBA pitching staff is helping its own cause when it digs into the batter’s box on offense, as well. All five have recorded RBIs in at least two games, led by McCoy who has RBis in six of seven BBA games this season.
The success at the plate by the BBA pitching staff is a microcosm of the entire team; there are no holes in its lineup, evident by the fact that 13 different Bulldogs have recorded an RBI this season.
When it’s not the likes of Greene, Dostal or McCoy delivering, it’s guys like Danny Scarlotta and Jakob Crossman who have split time at designated hitter driving in runs.
Second baseman Coleman Reese has reached safely in all five games he’s played in, occupying the leadoff spot. Infielder Nate Smilko has also been a productive bat no matter his place in the lineup for the Bulldogs.
The production at the plate married with its stellar pitching performances has transformed BBA into a legitimate threat in Division I.
With Brattleboro coming to town today, BBA has another opportunity to put the state on notice in another battle of the unbeatens.