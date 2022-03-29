The Burr and Burton alpine ski boys and girls teams endured their fair share of challenges this winter. The lack of snow early in the season led to trouble getting on the mountain.
For the first two weeks, the Bulldogs took to Taylor Field where they mimicked ski moves on the turf while also working on their conditioning through running, jumping and hill climbing exercises.
The Bulldogs remained persistent, and it paid off. The girls team captured the Southern Vermont District Championship while the boys took third in the district on Feb. 15.
BBA was able to first get on the snow at Bromley Mountain, their training venue, on Dec. 3. That allowed BBA to have seven on snow training days before winter break, an advantage over other schools in the southern part of the state who weren’t able to train on snow-covered mountains with the warmer weather.
Racing season started Jan. 6 with a Panel Slalom at Bromley. BBA Alpine raced every week from Jan. 6 to Feb. 10. Races were held at Pico, Suicide Six and Bromley.
BBA competed at the state championships at Burke Mountain on Feb. 27. The Bulldogs arrived early enough to ski the mountain and check out the racing venue.
The coaching staff, consisting of Jackson Ameden, Brian Whatley, Ryan Duddy, Trey Spencer and head coach Curt Cowles took pleasure in watching the team ski for enjoyment before the big two days of competitive racing.
The girls team consisting of co-captains Franny Levitas and Annabelle Gray, along with fellow skiers Alex Faucher, Hannah Cyr, Brooke Weber and Bailey Gilliam ended the Giant Slalom portion of the competition in fifth place. In the Slalom, the group of Levitas, Gray, Cristina Gregory, Faucher, Cyr and Weber raced to third place.
In the final combined standings, the BBA girls placed fifth overall in the state.
Kaylie Porter was an alternate for both teams while Gilliam was an alternate for the Slalom.
The boys team consisted of captains Judd Gourley and Miles Furman (alternate) as well as Andrew Maneggia, Eli White, Tucker Swim, Tim Geist, Devon Boerem and alternate Oscar Raso, came in eighth in the Giant Slalom portion of the state meet. Boerem was one of the final skiers to run the course that day, and finished while many of the other final racers were unable to because of the tough conditions of the course.
BBA finished sixth in the Slalom portion with its team of Gourley, Maneggia, White, Swim, Raso, Geist and alternates Furman and Boerem. The BBA boys finished the combined competition in seventh place.