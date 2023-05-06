MANCHESTER — Saturday’s Southern Vermont League girls lacrosse matchup between Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony featured a pair of teams with title aspirations.
The Bulldogs – who made the championship game last season – entered play with just one lone blemish, at the hands of an out of state opponent in Saratoga, N.Y. on April 29. BBA (7-1) sat in third place in Division I before its matchup with the Patriots, who held the number two spot with its 6-0 record.
BBA overtook the No. 2 ranking in Division I with its 14-5 win over MAU on Judy McCormick Taylor Field, snapping MAU’s winning streak and once again asserting itself as the top dog in the SVL.
Brooke Weber provided six goals, working her magic in the break with her speed. The senior midfielder scored the game’s first goal in the opening four minutes to give the Bulldogs an early lead. BBA coach Ken Stefanak said Weber is more than capable of stringing together goals like she did Saturday.
“When she gets one or two goals, her confidence builds,” he said.
That confidence showed four minutes later, as she calmly scooped a ground ball in traffic near the MAU cage and fired it into the back of the net. Weber’s second score extended BBA’s lead to 4-0 in the opening eight minutes.
By the time MAU put a number on the scoreboard, a little more than halfway through the first half, it trailed 6-1. Elyse Altland was responsible for the goal, the first of her two scores.
BBA’s defense did a great job at making things difficult for MAU. A big part of that was the play of Nevaeh Camp. The BBA senior has been a star on the basketball court, but lacrosse is new to her as of this spring. Stefanak believes there are similarities between the two sports, specifically the eight-meter area. Camp’s seamless transition certainly supports the BBA coaches claim.
“She’s a great athlete,” Stefanak said. “She just anticipates, she’s tough to drive past because her footwork is so good. She comes off the ball to knock down passes and scoops and goes – talk about a total surprise for a kid who just came out of the woodwork and is one of our key defenders.”
Altland added her second score with just under 10 minutes remaining, bringing the score to 6-2. Roey Rella-Neill followed that with a score of her own, on a nice pass from Skye Colvin and suddenly, MAU was back within striking distance.
BBA attack Piper Morgan answered the call, ending MAU’s run with her own score just 37 seconds after Rella-Neill’s goal. Morgan scored on an isolation play, one of her four goals. BBA closed the half on a 3-1 run and took a 9-4 lead into the half.
BBA made sure to maintain that momentum in the opening moments of the second half. Weber scored nine seconds in, setting the tone for the remaining 24-plus minutes of action.
Paige Samuelson added a pretty score at the midway point of the half, splitting a pair of Patriots defenders on her way to the cage for one of her three scores in the contest.
“Paige is great around the goal, around the crease, off the eight-meters,” Stefanak said.
Both BBA’s Maizie Rukat and MAU’s Taylor Lampron made three saves protecting their respective cages.
BBA plays at Rutland Thursday at 4 p.m. MAU hosts Woodstock Monday at 4:30 p.m.