Sophomore Jake Sparks stood out both in the batter’s box and on the mound all season long for his Hoosick Falls Panthers.
Sparks had a spectacular spring for Hoosick Falls and has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional baseball player of the year.
Sparks showed his potential in an early season win over Stillwater. The sophomore tossed six innings for the Panthers, allowing zero earned runs. He fanned 12 Stillwater bats in that win. Sparks was also the most productive Hoosick Falls bat in that game, going 4-4 at the plate, including a double and driving in one run.
Hoosick Falls ran into a previously unbeaten Mechanicville squad five games into the season and turned to Sparks on the mound. The right-hand hurler led the Panthers to a 9-1 win with a complete game outing. Sparks allowed just three hits in the win and struck out 11. He started the scoring for the Panthers that day with a triple that drove in two runs in the first inning.
Hoosick Falls skipper Mike Lilac said in a interview during the season that the Panthers were most comfortable with Sparks on the hill.
“Everything just loosens up, it’s contagious,” Lilac said.
In a 15-0 blowout win over Waterford, Sparks allowed two hits and registered 9 K’s.
Sparks’ left-handed bat was always a danger in the middle of the lineup for the Panthers. He had a season-high five runs batted in against Cambridge.
In a double digit win over Berlin, Sparks contributed a couple hits and two runs batted in.
He blasted a huge home run in an extra inning loss to Mechanicville later in the season. Lilac said he has only seen a ball hit that hard in his 30-plus years of coaching around a dozen times.
In that same contest Sparks stayed on the mound until he reached his pitch limit, doing so in extra innings.
The Panthers finished the season with a 9-8 record and bowed out in the Class C second-round with a 7-5 loss to Greenwich.
Sparks was named as a first-team selection for the Wasaren League.