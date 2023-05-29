There was no shortage of quality baseball being played in Bennington County this spring, evident by the fact that all four local high schools will start their playoff runs with home games Tuesday. The Vermont Principals' Association released its playoff pairings on Monday, officially setting the playoff paths for championship-hopeful teams throughout the state.
Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony look like legitimate contenders in Division I, while both Arlington and Stratton Mountain are looking to make some noise in Division IV.
MAU
Mount Anthony was rewarded with the No. 3 seed after its 13-3 regular season season and hosts No. 14 Essex (4-12) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Patriots started the season 0-2 before rattling off 13 wins in its final 14 games.
They outscored their opponents 122-38 throughout the regular season, getting great production on the mound from their three main arms: Colby Granger, Tanner Bushee and Connor Hannan. That trio combined to start all but two of MAU’s games, and collectively went 12-2 on the season with an ERA well under 1.00.
Offensively, it was a team-wide effort with five Patriots hitting above .300 on the year: Carter Thompson (.415), Josh Worthington (.379), Bushee (.356), Aaron Whitman (.349) and Hannan (.344).
If MAU were to advance past Essex, who it did not face in the regular season, it would host the winner of No. 6 Burr and Burton and No. 11 North Country Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Patriots did not see North Country this year, and split its season series against the Bulldogs.
MAU manager Trevor Coyne said he plans to start Hannan Tuesday against the Hornets.
BBA
There was a bit of confusion with where Burr and Burton ended up in the bracket. The Bulldogs (12-4) originally received the No. 4 spot in Division I and were set to play No. 13 Rutland, but the updated bracket dropped them to No. 6 where they will now host No. 11 North Country (7-9) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Final seedings are based on index points, and BBA finished with 3.031, just behind No. 4 Spaulding (14-2, 3.219) and No. 5 Mount Mansfield (11-4, 3.067).
Regardless of its seed, BBA enters the playoffs as the hottest team in Division I and winners of seven straight. Bulldogs manager Ed Lewicki credits the surge to an uptick in offensive production.
“The difference now is we’re hitting,” he said. “We know we’re going to be in every game because we pitch well.”
Lewicki has an abundance of arms to throw at any opponent, and was not sure who he would start against North Country as of Monday afternoon.
Seb Dostal, Ozzie Webber, Danny Scarlotta and Trevor Greene are all viable options. Depending on how the first round matchup goes, the BBA manager wants to keep his options open for a potential second round contest against Mount Anthony, who the Bulldogs split the season series with.
A 8-4 home loss to the Patriots on May 9 was the turning point in BBA’s season, as Lewicki challenged his then 5-4 team to be better. They haven’t lost since, with one of the wins coming at MAU, 4-3, in an-extra inning thriller on May 19.
“The MAU game was a big step for us … we felt we didn’t play well when they came up to (Manchester),” Lewicki said. “We showed a lot of character in that (May 19) game.”
Arlington
The Eagles (7-7) earned a home playoff game with the No. 6 seed in Division IV. Arlington will host No. 11 Williamstown (1-14) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles ended their season with an offensive explosion, averaging 16 runs in their final three games and winning all three contests.
SMS
Stratton Mountain (4-4) played the fewest amount of games in Division IV this spring, yet finds itself in the No. 4 seed heading into the postseason. The Bears host No. 13 Twin Valley (0-9) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a team they beat 50-9 collectively in their two matchups this spring. If SMS were to advance, it would host the winner of No. 5 Mount St. Joseph and No. 12 Poultney Friday at 4:30 p.m.