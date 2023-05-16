MAU BBA baseball 5/9/2023 (copy)

Mount Anthony senior Colby Granger delivers a pitch during a May 9 victory over Burr and Burton in Manchester. 

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
BENNINGTON — It only took Mount Anthony baseball five innings to secure its 11th straight win on Tuesday, as the Patriots mercy-ruled Brattleboro 16-0.

Eight different MAU batters recorded an RBI in the win, led by Tanner Bushee's three. The MAU shortstop went 3 for 4 at the plate, also scoring three runs.

Carter Thompson, Connor Hannan and Aaron Whitman each drove in two in the winning effort.

Colby Granger went the distance, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five.

MAU (11-2) hosts Burr and Burton (8-4) Friday at 4:30 p.m.

