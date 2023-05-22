SARATOGA, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball punched its ticket to the sectional final, defeating Granville 11-5 on Monday.
Andrew Sparks had a big day at the plate, hitting a pair of triples and driving in three runs for the Panthers. Carson Glover also excelled with the bat in his hands, totaling three hits and a couple RBIs while Jake Sparks hit a solo home run in the first inning and drew four walks.
Jake Sparks also pitched five innings in relief for the Panthers, who advance to play Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy at 7 p.m.