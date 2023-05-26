BRATTLEBORO — Trevor Greene’s two run home run over the right field fence was the difference maker on Thursday as Burr and Burton defeated Brattleboro 2-0.
Ozzie Weber shined on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing just one hit over his six innings of work. Weber also issued two walks and struck out 13. Seb Dostal came in and earned the save, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning. BBA (11-4) wraps up its regular season on the road Saturday, heading to Hartford for a 7 p.m. first pitch.