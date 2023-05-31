MANCHESTER — Seb Dostal pitched a shutout as No. 6 Burr and Burton advanced to the Division I quarterfinals with its 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Country on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs started their scoring early, plating two runs in the first inning. Jack McCoy (2 for 3, two RBIs) hit a triple to right center, scoring Nate Smilko. Ozzie Weber then grounded out to short, scoring McCoy.
The pitching for both teams was outstanding. Dostal threw six innings, striking out 4 and allowing 4 hits. North Country’s starter allowed only five hits over his six innings of work.
North Country was threatening to score in the top of fourth, with runners on second and third with one out after a single and a dropped third strike. The Bulldogs caught the man on third in a rundown, executing it perfectly, getting both runners out to end the inning after a diving play by catcher JT Wright for the final out.
In the fifth, the Bulldogs tacked on an insurance run after a pinch hit triple by Jakob Crossman. McCoy continued his impressive day at the plate with an RBI single. Weber closed out the victory in the seventh for the Bulldogs, not allowing a hit while striking out two.
The Bulldogs advance to play No. 3 Mount Anthony in Bennington Friday at 4:30 p.m. BBA and MAU split the season series.