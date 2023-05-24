BBA baseball 5/16/2023 vs Rutland (copy)

Burr and Burton's Danny Scarlotta delivers a pitch during a May 16 home game against Rutland.

MANCHESTER — Danny Scarlotta did a little bit of everything for Burr and Burton during Tuesday's 15-1 victory over Stratton Mountain. 

The Bulldogs junior drew the start on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six. At the plate, he helped his own cause by driving in three runs, all coming in what was a 10-run fourth inning for the home team.

BBA stepped to the plate 16 times in the frame. Scarlotta hit a single to left field, scoring two. Later in the inning, he added another RBI on a sac fly. Trevor Greene (3 for 3, 2 RBIs), Jack McCoy (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Tor Majorell (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), also had productive days at the plate as the Bulldogs cruised to their 10th win of the spring. 

Henry Maier came in to close out the victory in the fifth inning, striking out two batters. BBA plays at Brattleboro Thursday at 5 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

