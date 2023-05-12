ARLINGTON — The Eagles varsity baseball team improved to 3-4 on the season Thursday with their 18-1 victory over Poultney in five innings.
Ethan Pickering secured the win on the mound, pitching a complete game. The Arlington freshman allowed just three hits and one run while walking two and striking out six. He added an RBI at the plate, one of nine Eagles to do so.
Cam Lamson did the most damage with the bat, driving in three runs while going 2 for 3 with a walk. He also scored three runs.
Also registering an RBI was: Lewis Douglas (two), Kasey Dickie, Dustin Townsend, Kyle Hess, Hunter King, Cosby Lux and Kyler Aiken.
The Eagles host Woodstock Saturday at 11 a.m.