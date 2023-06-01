ARLINGTON — Postseason play has a way of testing a team’s limits; No. 6 Arlington baseball faced exactly that during Wednesday’s first round matchup with No. 11 Williamstown.
The top of the Arlington lineup wasn’t producing at its normal clip. The Eagles entered Wednesday averaging 9.5 runs per game – with the top of the order playing a big role in that production. The top four Arlington batters went a combined 3 for 11 versus Williamstown starter Jaymeson Locarno, also drawing two walks. The offense needed to come from somewhere else. That’s where eight-hole hitter Destin Townsend stepped up big.
He drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, sending a RBI line drive single to left field to give the Eagles a lead. He did the same thing in the third inning, as part of a four-run inning for the Eagles as they separated from Williamstown on their way to an 8-1 victory.
“When the top of the order doesn’t do as well, it’s nice to have the bottom of the order say, ‘hey, we’ll pick you up,’' Arlington manager Alex Borasi said. “And that’s what happened today.”
Borasi put the baseball in his ace’s hand, as Cosby Lux drew the start. Lux was solid in four innings of work, allowing one unearned run while limiting the Devils’ bats to just three hits. Lux walked three and struck out nine. Arguably equally as important, he was pulled at 74 pitches, making him eligible to start Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup at No. 3 Leland & Gray.
“Cosby and I had talked, it was ‘hey, if we have a lead, you have a 75-pitch leash. If we do not have a lead, we’re going all-in,” Borasi said.
Arlington’s big third inning made the decision easier for Borasi, as its lead ballooned from one to five.
Joe McCray started the scoring with a sac fly to center, scoring Kasey Dickie who began the inning by drawing a walk. Lux added an insurance run by scoring from third on a wild pitch. Arlington added another on a Williamstown error, then Townsend placed a single into left to make it 5-0.
The Arlington manager turned to McCray on the hill from the fifth inning on. He was dominant in relief, allowing just one baserunner on an Arlington error.
The Eagles added an insurance run in the fifth, and two more in the sixth before McCray closed out the victory with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.
Borasi was “very happy” with the win, but said there was room for more.
“I thought we took care of business, but we didn’t take care of business the way we could have,” he said. “We are a team that can punish teams when they make mistakes. That team made some mistakes today, and we didn’t actually capitalize on those mistakes all the time.”
They’ll have another opportunity to put together their best effort in the Division IV quarterfinals against a Leland & Gray team that bested Arlington 6-3 in their season opener on April 25.
First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.