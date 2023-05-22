ARLINGTON — Cosby Lux’s bat was front in center in what was a banner day for the Arlington offense Monday afternoon, as the Eagles defeated Mill River 21-11.
Plating north of 20 is an impressive feat in its own right, but Monday’s performance is even more impressive when you consider it took Arlington just five innings to reach that mark.
Lux went 4 for 5 at the dish with six RBIs and scored four runs. He was one of five Eagles to have multiple RBIs in the victory, along with Joe McCray (four), Kyle Hess (three) and Cooper Jennings (two).
Mill River took a 5-0 lead in the first but Arlington chipped away with three of its own runs in the bottom half of the inning. By the time the second inning was over, the game was tied 10-10.
Arlington’s offense didn’t falter, and that was the difference in the Eagles picking up their fifth win of the season.
Kyle Hess and Kasie Dickie pitched in relief for the Eagles, not allowing a run over their combined 3 2/3 innings of work. Mill River (0-13) got to Arlington starter Ethan Pickering for 10 runs over 1 1/3 innings.
Arlington (5-7) returns to action Thursday, hosting Mount St. Joseph Academy (8-4) at 4:30 p.m.