The Bart Adaptive Sports Center, located at both Bromley and Stratton Mountain, is in urgent need of volunteers for the upcoming 2021-2022 winter season. Bart is looking for ski and snowboard instructors in the adaptive program.
A Bart Facebook post points to the growth of the adaptive sports center and its needs for more volunteers.
"As we continue to grow so does our need for volunteers for both our mid-week and Weekend adaptive program. Bart Adaptive Sports center operates seven days a week, including holidays periods. We offer not only opportunities to receive free skiing but plenty of smiles and fun," the post read. "Without your help, these individuals might not have the opportunity to get out and enjoy skiing and snowboarding. Please contact Bart Adaptive Sports Center if you are interested in volunteering for this rewarding program."
Bart Adaptive Sports Center can be reached by phone at 802-824-6849 or by email at programs@bartadaptive.org. More information can be found on its website https://www.bartadaptive.org/volunteer.html.
The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center is a 501(c) 3 organization and we rely on community support and volunteer to help us fulfill our mission: Providing people with disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports with a special focus on snow sports.