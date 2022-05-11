bbaglax1-T5.jpg (copy)

Burr and Burton’s Paige Samuelson plays defense against Brattleboro’s Grace Szpila during a 2021 match in Manchester. 

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse defeated Rutland 18-9 on Wednesday behind a five goal performance from Paige Samuelson.

The Bulldog attack also recorded an assist in the win. Brooke Weber joined in on the scoring party, adding four goals and an assist to her tally.

Sadie Stefanak (two goals, three assists), Tatum Sands (two goals, two assists) and Annabelle Gray (two goals, one assist) were all pivotal factors in the Bulldogs win.

Piper Morgan (one goal, one assist) Bea Thompson (one goal) and Delana Underwood (one goal) rounded out the BBA scoring. Grace McDonald added three assists for the Bulldogs.

Allison Rice led the way for Rutland with three goals. Iris Nofziger made five saves protecting the BBA cage.

The Bulldogs improve to 7-2 on the season and look to carry the momentum into today’s contest at Woodstock. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

