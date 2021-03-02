BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys basketball team put together its most complete 32 minutes of the season on Tuesday night, taking an early lead against Windsor and holding it throughout in a 62-47 victory at Kates Gym.
Gavin Johnson led a balanced effort with 16 points as five different players scored at least seven points on the night. Austin Grogan added 13 in his first game back to the team.
“When these guys all play their part and their role, they’re hard to stop,” said MAU coach Marcus Hass. “Tonight was the most locked-in we’ve been this season.”
Things started beautifully right away as MAU scored the first seven points. They had a 12-5 lead after one quarter and then in the second, they played a terrific quarter, outscoring Windsor 19-9 to take a 31-14 lead at the break.
“We’re doing a better job of spacing the floor and that makes it a lot easier on offense,” Hass said. “Defensively, I think it’s starting to click for guys. We’ve had good individual defenders but now it’s clicking on a team level.”
A big part of that came off the bench in the form of sophomore Ian White, who hit a pair of threes in the second as part of a nine-point effort.
“He knows his role and he’s really come into it and accepted it in his first year on varsity,” Hass said. “Those three 3s are great, but [defensively] he was on the ground three different times in limited minutes so he was giving everything he had for the team and that’s what it’s going to take for us to get wins.”
Things got a little sloppy in the third quarter as fouls started to pile up for both teams. At one point, Windsor hit 8-of-10 free throws in the quarter and after two from Kaleb Swett, the Yellowjackets cut the lead to 12 at 38-26. Hass took a timeout to regroup and the Patriots responded with baskets from Nick Salem, Grogan and Johnson to give Mount Anthony a 46-31 lead after three quarters.
“[Austin] is a spark plug, he keeps other guys hyped and he’s a vocal player,” Hass said. “He wants to get after the ball, so having another guy that can handle the ball and pressure the ball makes us a better team.”
The lead never dipped before 14 in the fourth as the Patriots improve to 2-3 on the year.
For Windsor, Owen Abrahamsen was the leading scorer with 14. The Yellowjackets drop to 2-3 as well.
Mount Anthony remains at home on Friday when they face Bellows Falls at Kates Gym at 7 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on CAT-TV’s Facebook page and on the local access channels.