MIDDLEBURY — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse improved to 6-1 on the season with its 19-9 victory over Middlebury at Middlebury College on Tuesday.
Sadie Stefanak, Piper Morgan and Paige Samuelson all scored four goals for the Bulldogs, while Brooke Weber added three more and three assists.
Grace McDonald was the main facilitator for BBA, finishing with five assists and one score. Mai-Liis Edwards, Josie Powers, Kate Andres and Lisa King rounded out the Bulldogs scoring, each netting one goal.
Middlebury was led by Nora Wooten's four scores.
BBA is scheduled to play a road game at Brattleboro Thursday at 7 p.m.