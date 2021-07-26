MANCHESTER — The Manchester 15U Babe Ruth team repeated as champions on Monday afternoon, beating Fair Haven 4-0.
Outstanding pitching from 13 year-old Ryan Kramer led the charge for Manchester. Kramer was dealing all afternoon, needing only 68 pitches to get through his seven innings of work. He threw a complete game shutout while only allowing two hits and walking one batter. For his effort, he was named the games most valuable player in a post-game ceremony.
Kramer was in full control of the game flow each time he toed the rubber. The right hander likes to work fast, and that’s exactly what he did against the Fair Haven batters.
Fair Haven’s Alex Patch was also very strong on the mound. Despite taking the loss, Patch didn’t allow an earned run in his outing. Patch struck out Henry Grayer to begin the bottom of the fourth inning, but the swinging third strike reached the backstop as it got by his catcher, allowing Grayer to reach safely. Manchester opted to play a little small ball, as Aidan McMahon laid down a bunt in the following at bat.
Having surpassed the halfway point of the game and no runs on the board, Manchester manager Stephen Kramer knew he had to play some small ball.
“When it’s getting late in the game, you gotta at least manufacture one at that point,” Kramer said.
The bunt stayed near home plate, but McMahon was able to reach first safely to put runners on first and second with no outs. A successful double steal put both runners in scoring position, and Grayer eventually made it home on a wild pitch. McMahon scored on a throwing error later in the inning to give Manchester a 2-0 lead.
That’s all they would need, as Kramer limited Fair Haven to just four base runners all afternoon, never allowing more than one base runner on at any given point in the ballgame.
Manchester tacked on a couple insurance runs in the fifth. After Patch induced a ground ball back to him to begin the fifth for the first out, he walked the following two batters. He settled in to strike the next batter out, but threw back-to-back wild pitches with two strikes that allowed a couple more Manchester runs to cross the plate.
It was the fourth matchup between the two teams. Fair Haven bested Manchester in the first meeting 3-1, Manchester got the better of Fair Haven in the following matchup by the same score. The third match between the two teams was an extra-inning classic, going 10 innings with Manchester sneaking out the 4-3 victory.
Kramer said his team was excited to face off against Fair Haven after three very competitive matchups.
“(We) love playing these guys,” the manager said. “When we found out we were going to play them tonight we were all jazzed.”
The Manchester skipper felt fortunate to have a season after the coronavirus forced the cancelation of the 2020 season.
“The kids got together really well and improved tremendously and that was the best part,” Kramer said. “Just to get more baseball for these kids after COVID, it was a bonus.”