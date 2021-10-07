DORSET — Burr and Burton girls golf capped off its perfect season by claiming the Division I state championship for the second consecutive year on Thursday.
The Bulldogs duo of Kaylie Porter (88) and Grace McDonald (97) combined for an overall score of 187, a comfortable 19 strokes ahead of runner up Champlain Valley’s 206.
Porter’s 16-above par performance was good for second overall. Mount Mansfield freshman Namo Seibert shot one stroke better (87) to clinch the individual championship.
Essex’s Ashley Stempek posted the next best score, shooting a 94, leading her team to a third place finish. McDonald’s 99 was good for a tie for fourth overall with South Burlington’s Sage Bennett.
Porter and McDonald both achieved par on the par-4 ninth. Porter ended up shooting par on four holes (second, ninth, 11th and 14th) while McDonald parred the fifth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 13th.
Seven teams competed for the Division I crown at Dorset Field Club in what turned out to be a gorgeous early October day.
North Country finished fourth, Saint Johnsbury fifth, Missisquoi Valley sixth and BFA St. Albans seventh.
Team scores are determined by each school’s two lowest individual scores of that round. BBA had a total of four golfers compete, as Nora O’Donnell (126) and Orlaith Cree (138) also played 18 holes.
In Division II, Northfield took home the championship with a score of 213, edging out U-32 (215) by two strokes. U-32’s Paige Oakes was the overall medalist with her 97.