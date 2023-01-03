MAU girls basketball vs Hoosick Falls 12/12/2022 (copy)

Hoosick Falls guard MacKenna Roberson dribbles the ball up the court during a Dec. 12, 2022 game against Mount Anthony in Bennington. Roberson finished Monday's win over Hoosic Valley with 13 points.

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls girls basketball picked up its second win of the season on Monday, defeating Hoosic Valley 53-31.

Ava Case led the Panthers with 16 points, including seven in the third quarter as Hoosick Falls extended its eight point halftime lead to 14 by the start of the fourth quarter.

MacKenna Roberson (13) and Tatum Hickey (11) pitched in with double digit points. The Panthers doubled-up their opponent in the second half, outscoring Hoosic Valley 28-14 to secure the victory.

The Panthers return to the court Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Greenwich.

