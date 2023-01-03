HOOSICK, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls girls basketball picked up its second win of the season on Monday, defeating Hoosic Valley 53-31.
Ava Case led the Panthers with 16 points, including seven in the third quarter as Hoosick Falls extended its eight point halftime lead to 14 by the start of the fourth quarter.
MacKenna Roberson (13) and Tatum Hickey (11) pitched in with double digit points. The Panthers doubled-up their opponent in the second half, outscoring Hoosic Valley 28-14 to secure the victory.
The Panthers return to the court Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Greenwich.