Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, July 9, 2022. The A's lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and though they might be forced to extend the terms, the club and Major League Baseball have deemed the stadium unsuitable for a professional franchise.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)