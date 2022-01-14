Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Athlete’s Attic, a sportswear retail shop located inside Anytime Fitness, made a $300 donation to Turning Point Center of Bennington on Thursday.

The shop was created last year by Allison Rogge, a body-flow and yoga instructor at Anytime Fitness. It accepts donations of gently used men’s and women’s athletic wear as well as shoes and donates the proceeds to local nonprofits and organizations.

Rogge understands the additional needs of Turning Point since the start of the pandemic and wanted to help.

“Because addiction has been on the rise during COVID, we just felt like it was a really nice thing to be able to support them with whatever they need.”

The $300 donation was matched by an anonymous donor. Athlete’s Attic invites the public to also donate to the recovery center.

Thursday marks the second donation Athlete’s Attic has made since its creation. Last year, the shop donated $400 to Sunrise Family Resource Center.

Clothing donations to Athlete’s Attic can be made during staffed hours at Anytime Fitness by dropping the clothes off inside the gym’s office. Anytime is staffed between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.