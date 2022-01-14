BENNINGTON — Athlete’s Attic, a sportswear retail shop located inside Anytime Fitness, made a $300 donation to Turning Point Center of Bennington on Thursday.
The shop was created last year by Allison Rogge, a body-flow and yoga instructor at Anytime Fitness. It accepts donations of gently used men’s and women’s athletic wear as well as shoes and donates the proceeds to local nonprofits and organizations.
Rogge understands the additional needs of Turning Point since the start of the pandemic and wanted to help.
“Because addiction has been on the rise during COVID, we just felt like it was a really nice thing to be able to support them with whatever they need.”
The $300 donation was matched by an anonymous donor. Athlete’s Attic invites the public to also donate to the recovery center.
Thursday marks the second donation Athlete’s Attic has made since its creation. Last year, the shop donated $400 to Sunrise Family Resource Center.
Clothing donations to Athlete’s Attic can be made during staffed hours at Anytime Fitness by dropping the clothes off inside the gym’s office. Anytime is staffed between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.