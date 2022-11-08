Ayman Naser is a two-way starter for the Mount Anthony football team. He is one of the many weapons on the Patriots offense, accumulating 1252 rushing yards on 141 carries.
Naser has found the end zone 16 times in just nine games for MAU during his senior season.
Ahead of Saturday’s Division II championship game rematch with Bellows Falls, the senior captain took some time to chat with the Banner about a wide-range of topics including what it means to be a leader on a football team, his record-setting day against rival Brattleboro in the regular season finale, his favorite subject in school and his plans once he graduates this spring.
Bennington Banner: You set a school record Week 8 against Brattleboro with 312 rush yards: How did you find out you broke the record?
Ayman Naser: I got in the locker room and Adam Samrov, our coach, He called me over and was like “how many yards do you think you had? I was guessing, I guess 200 and he goes “up” 250? He goes “up” 300? “up” and he goes “you had 312, on 35 carries.” I started freaking out, I think it’s a school record. I asked coach Gordon, and he told me it was a school record. I was psyched about that.
BB: What’s going through your mind when you see a running lane open up?
AN: I feel really protected. I feel like I can try to squeeze through those holes. I trust my line with everything — we’ve been playing together since last year and the chemistry between everyone, I like a lot. It’s amazing. They’re my brothers, I know they got my back.
BB: How did it feel being selected as a captain by your teammates ahead of your senior year?
AN: Well, I always saw myself as a leader and trying to push everyone to be their best; that’s what I kind of want to do for this team. And I feel like I’ve done that for the team. Just push everyone to be better and be the best that they can — go the extra step to be better and do a lot more.
BB: Do you have a go-to song you put on to get you ready to play?
AN: I listen to rap music with the guys on the bus or in the locker room.
BB: What’s your favorite class or subject in school?
AN: Definitely social studies.
BB: Favorite teacher?
AN: Mr. Ingraham [social studies teacher]
BB: Football’s the only sport you play. Did you play anything else growing up?
AN: I used to play baseball.
BB: When did you give baseball up?
AN: The COVID year, my freshman year. [Editor’s note] All spring high school sports were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus. I didn’t get back into it and I started working out for football. Football just took over, really.
BB: Once you graduate, what are you looking to do next?
AN: I’m looking forward to going to college. I’m trying to play football in college, and see where it goes from there.
BB: Did you start the recruiting process last year, this year?
AN: Kind of last year, but more so this year. A lot of school’s have been reaching out to me, but I haven’t really set my mind up to one of them yet.
BB: Do you have a major in mind?
AN: I want to go for sports management, something like that.
BB: What’s your dream job?
AN: I really want to coach. If I don’t go into coaching, I probably want to be an Athletic Director or something like that.
BB: High school football?
AN: High school, college, it doesn’t matter. Running backs coach.
BB: Cool. Anything else you want to add?
AN: I think we’re definitely going to be ready for Saturday. We have one goal, and it’s to beat them and execute from the first play until the last. We’re going to beat them.