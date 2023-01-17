BENNINGTON — Nothing can stop Bob Houle from officiating. Not his double hip replacement, nor his bad knee that he describes as “bone-on-bone.” He retired from teaching a quarter-century ago, yet still finds himself inside the gymnasium wearing the black and white stripes with a whistle in hand at the age of 90.
While he left the profession back in 1999, the Bennington resident continues to give lessons - now through sports. Houle is a vocal referee, giving detailed explanations on why he blew his whistle and made a call. He sees an opportunity to teach every athlete on the floor every time he steps on a basketball court.
“It’s all about helping the kids,” Houle said. “You’ll see me out here and I’ll always tell the kids what they did wrong. It’s a learning thing with them. I’ve been a teacher all my life … I still teach.”
On a recent snowy January afternoon, Houle was inside the parish center of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Parish to referee a middle school girls basketball game between the School of Sacred Heart and Dorset. It only took a couple of minutes for him to identify his first teaching opportunity. Midway through the first quarter Houle blew his whistle with authority, immediately quieting the gymnasium.
“She caught the ball, dribbled it, caught the ball again and dribbled it — double dribble!”
It was the first of many lessons given that day. The first one came before the game even started
Houle gave a lighthearted address to the two dozen or so fans in attendance warning them if they chirp the referee they will be tossed out of the gym.
He did so in a joking manner, although he believes fan behavior is a big reason why there are less and less officials today, regardless of sport.
“They can’t take the gap from the sides,” Houle said.
While the passion is still there, Houle knows he can’t get up and down the court like he used to. He often watches play from near the half court line with a keen eye and said the most difficult thing about refereeing now is “keeping up with the kids.”
He also officiates lacrosse, football and soccer to this day. Between the four sports, Houle used to call more than 200 games per year. These days, he does a fraction of that number.
Yet, at 90 years-old, Houle is still out with his whistle making calls and providing lessons along the way.