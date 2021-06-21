Armored Athlete is gearing up for its seventh season of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a $1 million winner-take-all, March Madness-style tournament featuring 64 teams battling it out for the top prize
General manager AJ Mahar, a former Mount Anthony athlete and basketball coach, said he loves the group of 10 players he has assembled for the 2021 roster.
“I think this team is the most well put together team that we’ve had in the event in our seven years of doing this,” Mahar said.
This year presented a unique challenge in terms of recruitment. TBT will have two bubbles. For team’s who do not reach the 75% vaccination threshold, daily COVID-19 testing will be required and if one player tests positive the entire team is eliminated from the tournament. For team’s who have reached the 75% mark, all members will be tested once and if a player tests positive only that single player will be eliminated from competition.
Mahar has built his team with that in mind. In last year’s TBT, Eberlin Drive was forced to forfeit before playing a single game after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.
“Part of my challenge has been building a team and players in a group of a traveling party that had enough vaccinated people to get out of that because I think that potentially could play a huge role in the outcome of this event,” Mahar said. “So I want to take that risk off the table for the work that we all put into this.”
Armored Athlete will play as the No. 4 seed in the West Virginia bracket, facing off against No. 13 HBCUnited July 18 at 2 p.m. on ESPN3 at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
Armored Athlete is one of the longest standing teams in TBT.
One key member of this year’s Armored Athlete squad is Malcom Miller, who returns to the team after a few years of not participating in TBT.
Miller currently plays for the Utah Jazz’s G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars. The 6-foot-7 wing was a member of the Toronto Raptors from 2017-2020, winning the 2019 NBA championship with the organization while playing in 10 games during their title run.
Guys with Miller’s skillset — a big wing who can shoot — are hard to come by in TBT according to Mahar because a lot of them are already in the NBA.
“We feel very fortunate to have him,” Mahar said.
Miller joins Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Jemerrio Jones as players with NBA experience on the 2021 Armored Athlete’s roster.
Armored Athlete is coming off a 2020 TBT appearance that ended in the round of 16. After defeating Power of the Paw in its opening round matchup, Armored Athlete bowed out of the tournament with a loss to Overseas Elite in the following round.
Last year’s tournament saw a condensed 24-team bracket played within a bubble due to the coronavirus, but this year’s event is back to the traditional set up of regional brackets and 64 teams.
“I’m excited to get back to the regions and having it look and feel like the NCAA Tournament does and that’s obviously a great setup. It’s exciting,” Mahar said.
The Golden Eagles, a Marquette University alumni team, won the title in 2020 and return to the field as a No. 1 seed in the Illinois region.
TBT will crown a winner in Dayton, Ohio Aug. 3 at 9 p.m.