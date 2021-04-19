ARLINGTON — There were plenty of strikes in the Eagles season-opener against Mount St. Joseph’s on Monday afternoon. In fact, the first 13 outs of the game all came via strikeouts.
Arlington pieced together seven runs between the third and fifth innings on its way to an 8-4 win over MSJ.
Griff Briggs was handed the ball for the Eagles and punched out eight through three innings of work. Briggs only allowed three hits while walking another three batters, though Arlington trailed 4-0 by the time he stepped off the mound. A strong start from the right-hander was not optimized as Arlington had some difficulties in the field to begin the game.
Cannon Petry was handed the ball in relief and was stellar in his four innings of work, allowing just one baserunner on an infield single. Petry showed a great command of the zone and struck out seven.
Arlington coach Jamie Wright was encouraged with Arlington’s pitching on Monday.
“I’m extremely happy with how they both performed,” Wright said.
MSJ’s Cole Blanchard would not be outdone, as he displayed some elite stuff for the visitors from the mound. In fact, Blanchard struck out the first eight batters he faced.
Wright tipped his hat to the hard throwing right-hander from MSJ.
“That’s one hell of a pitcher that was up there. Fair to say it’s probably going to be one of the best we’re going to see,” Wright said. “It was a great experience for the kids to see that.”
Having gone through the first eight batters without a blemish, Blanchard appeared he was on his way to shutting out Arlington.
Batting out of the nine-hole, Kyle Hess gave the Eagles a spark they desperately needed by drawing a two-out walk. That brought Petry to the plate, who ran out a slow dribbler that stopped halfway between the pitchers mound and short stop for an infield single, advancing Hess to second. Arlington was as aggressive as could be on the base paths. All nine runners to reach base advanced at least once on either a steal, wild pitch or passed ball.
Wright hopes to see that trend continue as the season rolls on.
“That’s been our game plan, if we can get on base we’re very confident we’re going to be able to score,” he said.
Hess got things rolling on the bases in the third, scoring from second base on a wild pitch for the Eagles first run of the season. Petry would score from third a few pitches later in the same at-bat on a passed ball, shrinking the MSJ lead to 3-2.
Momentum swung in Arlington’s favor as they plated three more in the fourth to take its first lead of the year.
Taylor Therriault had the strongest contact of the day for Arlington in the fifth, lacing a single to left field that scored two runs, extending the Eagles lead to 7-4. The single to left was one of three hits for Arlington, and the only one that made it beyond the infield. A combination of patience at the plate and aggressive base running was the difference maker.
The Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Hess once again scored on a passed ball, making it an 8-4 contest.
Therriault showed off some nice glove work at first base to begin the top of the seventh, scooping up a one-hopper from third basemen Destin Townsend.
In total, Arlington pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, while MSJ fanned 16 Eagles batters in its six innings of work.
The Eagles (1-0) return to the diamond on April 26 where they will face off against Proctor on the road at 4:30 p.m.