Arlington’s Kyle Hess scores a run on a wild pitch during a game in 2021.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
What do the Arlington baseball team and marathoners have in common? Both love runs.

The Eagles proved that once again during Thursday’s win over Rivendell Academy, scoring 13 times to squeak out a 13-11 win. It's the third time in five games this season that Arlington has scored north of 10 runs.

The Eagles’ offense stayed hot as Kasey Dickie, Cannon Petry, Ricky Perez, and Hayden Curtis all had RBIs in Arlington’s five-run second inning.

Griff Briggs got the scoring started with a RBI groundout in the first, part of a three run inning for the Eagles.

Rivendell didn’t miss a beat, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings on a few mistakes in the field by Arlington. By the top of the third, the score was tied at 8.

A Kyle Hess groundout in the third gave Arlington the lead for good.

Hess drew the start for Arlington, lasting two innings before Petry took over. Petry was strong over the final five frames, allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out nine.

Arlington added three insurance runs in the top of the fifth to stretch its lead to 12-8. Rivendell responded with three runs over the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough.

Arlington improves to 4-1 on the season and returns home, hosting Mount St. Joseph Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

