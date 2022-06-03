MANCHESTER — Denita Moore made it back-to-back state titles with her 28.74 meter discus toss during the Division IV state championship meet at Knapp Field in Manchester on Friday afternoon.
Moore’s toss was nearly three meters further than second place, Green Mountain’s Berkley Hutchins (25.94).
Arlington sprinter Owen Emmons was .04 seconds away from joining his teammate as champion, finishing third in the 100 meter dash; .02 seconds slower than second place and .03 away from winner Andres Martin of Richford.
Moore led the Eagles to a fifth place finish in the girls competition, with Arlington racking up 49 team points. Moore’s discus win gave the Eagles 10, but it was an all-around team effort that brought Arlington into the top-five. Lillian Bombria took sixth in the discus, adding a team point and bringing Arlington to an impressive 11 for one event.
Sidney Herrington added six points to the team score with her third place finish in the 200 meter race.
Grace Diedrich, Herrington, Sarah Tilley and Taylor Wilkins gave the Eagles 14 combined points in the relay races, finishing second in the 4x400 and third overall in the 4x100.
Herrington scored Arlington eight more points in the high jump with her runner-up finish.
Tilley’s third place finish in the long jump earned Arlington six more team points. Tilley added two more team points by finishing fifth in the triple jump.
Arlington received two points from freshman sprinter Grace Diedrich’s fifth place finish in the 100 meter dash.
Emmons’ third-place finish resulted in six points for the Arlington boys, their most points for one event of the afternoon. Arlington finished the day in seventh place with 17 team points.
Kyle Hess took fourth place in both hurdling events, totaling eight team points between the two events.
The combination of Emmons, Percy Hess, Kyle Hess and Nikolas Palfavi finished fifth in the 4x100 relay, earning the Eagles two additional points.
Kyle Hess, Christopher Whalen, Percy Hess and Palfavi ran to a sixth-place finish in the 4x200, giving the Eagles one more team point.
The Long Trail boys finished their season in 10th place with 7 points in the D-IV meet. Caleb Fitzpatrick’s third place finish in the 400 meter provided six of those points, while Zack Wildman’s sixth place in the high jump gave the Mountain Lions a single point.
The Long Trail girls also finished in 10th, scoring 11 points. Meara Morgan finished fourth in the discus and fifth in the javelin. Naomi Fitzpatrick gave the Mountain Lions four more points with her fourth place finish in the 400 meters and Maddie DiStasio rounded out the team scoring with her sixth place finish in the 200 meters.
The Craftsbury boys (111) and White River Valley girls (123) teams claimed the state titles at Knapp Field, the second consecutive year the D-IV state meet was held at the Manchester venue.