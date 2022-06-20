arlbaseball0603-3-T5.jpg (copy)

Arlington's Griffin Briggs is congratulated coming off the mound during a 2021 game. Briggs has been named to the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic roster.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Eighteen of the top senior baseball players from the Green Mountain State have been selected to represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday.

The Twin State Baseball Classic returns for the first time since 2019. Both the 2020 and 2021 games were canceled owing to the pandemic. The best seniors on the diamond across the state will represent Vermont at Norwich University's Garrity Field in Northfield

The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster last week, with Arlington’s Griff Briggs the lone Bennington County senior selected.

The double header will be played at Norwich University's Garrity Field in Northfield.

Briggs helped lead his Eagles to a 10-4 season, batting .469 with 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

The Arlington senior also displayed great command on the mound, striking out 39 batters while walking just nine in 19 ⅔ innings pitched. Briggs finished with a 2.49 earned run average. He will be continuing his baseball career at Southern New Hampshire University, a NCAA Division II baseball program.

Joining Briggs on team Vermont is:

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Matt Gonyeau (OF), BFA St. Albans; John Dennis (IF), Blue Mountain; Alex Bingham (SS/RHP) and Turner Clews (C), Brattleboro; Nolan Simon (IF), Burlington; Braedon Jones (IF/RHP) and Oliver Pudvar (OF/LHP), Champlain Valley; Eli Bostwick (C) and Andrew Goodrich (IF/RHP), Essex; David Piers (IF/RHP), Lake Region; Trevor Lussier (C), Lyndon; Adam Mansfield (IF/RHP), Mount Abraham; Tanner Wolpert (IF/OF), Rice Memorial; Will Fowler (IF) and Fritz Hauser (IF), Saint Johnsbury; Sully Beers (OF), South Burlington; and Carter Hoffman (OF/RHP), Union 32.

The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Tim Root (Essex), Mike Howe (Otter Valley) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock).

The Green Mountain State's squad is made up of student-athletes from 14 different high schools. Three additional high schools (Danville, Otter Valley and Woodstock) are represented by Vermont’s coaching staff.

First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twin-bill is free.

The Twin State Baseball Classic was last played in 2019 with the two states splitting a pair, the fourth twin-bill split in five events since returning in its current format in 2015. A year ago, the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Hadley Field in Rockingham.

For more information on the VBCA, log on to www.vermontbaseball.org

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.