PROCTOR — The No. 6 Arlington Eagles battled to the finish, but in the end No. 2 Proctor was too much to handle on Tuesday afternoon as the Phantoms advanced to the Division IV girls soccer championship with their 3-2 win.
Taylor Wilkins got the scoring started. Proctor answered with three straight goals to finish the first half ahead 3-1.
The Eagles were forced to make some second-half adjustments, which translated into a Sidney Herrington goal in the 25th minute of the second half. Herrington’s goal brought the game back within one, 3-2, but Arlington could not net the equalizer to force the game into overtime.
There was a scramble in the final two minutes near the Phantoms net, but nothing materialized for Arlington.
The Eagles finish 2022 with a 12-5 record. Proctor, last year’s champion, returns to the title game and will face No. 1 Leland and Gray at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium Saturday at noon.