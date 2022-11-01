Arl girls soccer playoffs vs Hazen 10/26/2022 (copy)

Arlington's Sidney Herrington and a Hazen player battle for position near the net during an Oct. 26 playoff game in Arlington.

 Gary Baker

Banner correspondent

PROCTOR — The No. 6 Arlington Eagles battled to the finish, but in the end No. 2 Proctor was too much to handle on Tuesday afternoon as the Phantoms advanced to the Division IV girls soccer championship with their 3-2 win.

Taylor Wilkins got the scoring started. Proctor answered with three straight goals to finish the first half ahead 3-1.

The Eagles were forced to make some second-half adjustments, which translated into a Sidney Herrington goal in the 25th minute of the second half. Herrington’s goal brought the game back within one, 3-2, but Arlington could not net the equalizer to force the game into overtime.

There was a scramble in the final two minutes near the Phantoms net, but nothing materialized for Arlington.

The Eagles finish 2022 with a 12-5 record. Proctor, last year’s champion, returns to the title game and will face No. 1 Leland and Gray at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium Saturday at noon.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

