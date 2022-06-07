The Arlington Eagles’ baseball season reached its end on Tuesday in the Division IV semifinals as No. 2 White River Valley used a three-run fifth inning to outlast No. 3 Arlington 5-4
Dom Craven worked the count full with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and came up with a clutch single on a ground ball straight up the middle, scoring both men that were on base and giving WRV a lead it would not relinquish.
Craven helped his own cause, as he pitched a complete-game.
The Eagles managed just six hits all afternoon, but fought until the final out. Trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh, Arlington’s Kyle Hess came around to score with two outs in the inning on a wild pitch after hitting a double to left.
After a Cannon Petry walk, Griff Briggs — who drew the start for Arlington and pitched 5 1/3 innings — extended play with a single to right field. Arlington attempted to even the score by giving Petry the green light home, but he was gunned down by WRV’s right fielder, ending the comeback bid.
Arlington finishes its season 10-4 while WRV moves on to play in the D-IV championship game.