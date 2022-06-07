Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain in the evening...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain in the evening...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.