MANCHESTER — Arlington track and field is looking for volunteers as the program prepares to host the Division IV track meet at Knapp Field in Manchester for the second consecutive year on Saturday, June 4.
The Eagles are looking for help in the following areas:
• Two volunteers to help officials who are running the meet.
• Volunteers to sell Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) State Meet t-shirts throughout the course of the meet.
• Ticket Sales at the entry to the event.
• Four or five high school students not on the track team who are in need of community service (You will be given the time it takes to commute to and from the field and the hours worked). We may need you to rake long jump pits, take hurdles on and off the track, and to run messages and waters to officials throughout the meet.
Arlington is also in need of help parking cars, among a few other responsibilities throughout the course of the meet.
Arlington track coach Seth Woodman is grateful for the support from volunteers last year and is hoping for a similar response this year.
“I appreciate your help and consideration. These kinds of events wouldn’t be possible without the help and hard-work from our community. Our student-athletes appreciate all of your support and effort in carrying out this event,” Woodman said.
The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.