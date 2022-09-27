Arlington boys soccer defeated Proctor 8-2 on Tuesday. Three Eagles tallied two goals in the win. Brooks Enzensperger got the scoring starter on an assist from Hunter McDermott.
Enzensperger added another score in the second half and assisted on two more Arlington goals.
McDermott also scored twice and added the one assist. Joe McCray finished the game with three points, scoring twice and assisting on one more goal.
Christopher Whalen and Cooper Jennings each scored one goal to round out the scoring for Arlington. Kyle Hess also factored into the win, with two assists.
Andy Petry grabbed the win in the net, making one save.
Arlington improved to 4-2-1 on the year and is home against West Rutland Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.