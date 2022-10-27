Arlington boys soccer vs Long Trail 10/11/2022 (copy)

Arlington's Brooks Enzensperger slides for the soccer ball during an Oct. 11 win over Long Trail.

 By Gary Baker, Banner correspondent
ARLINGTON — The Eagles boys soccer team advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals on Wednesday, defeating West Rutland 5-0.

Arlington took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of Hunter McDermott scores, assisted by Perceval Hess and Brooks Enzensperger, respectively.

Hess and Enzensperger added their own goals over the final 40 minutes, as well as a Joe McCray goal to round out the scoring.

McCray and Enzensperger added assists in the second half. Arlington will host No. 6 Grace Christian Saturday at 11 a.m. with a trip to the semifinals at stake.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

