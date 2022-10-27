ARLINGTON — The Eagles boys soccer team advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals on Wednesday, defeating West Rutland 5-0.
Arlington took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of Hunter McDermott scores, assisted by Perceval Hess and Brooks Enzensperger, respectively.
Hess and Enzensperger added their own goals over the final 40 minutes, as well as a Joe McCray goal to round out the scoring.
McCray and Enzensperger added assists in the second half. Arlington will host No. 6 Grace Christian Saturday at 11 a.m. with a trip to the semifinals at stake.