BURLINGTON — Arlington indoor track fielded a team this winter for the first time in a decade. Three athletes made the trek north to compete in the Vermont Principals’ Association state championship meet on Saturday at the University of Vermont, and the Eagles left with three team points.
Arlington proved it has some of the fastest kids in the state, with sophomore Grace Diedrich earning fifth in the girls 55 meter dash and junior Owen Emmons also grabbing fifth in the same event in the boys bracket.
Christopher Whalen snagged seventh place in the 1500 meter run, rounding out Arlington participants.
“All in all, we’re very happy with the results in our first year back since 2013,” said Eagles coach Seth Woodman.