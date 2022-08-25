ARLINGTON — The foundation of what Arlington boys soccer has the potential to be in 2022 was laid during the second half of last year’s season.
Coach Todd Wilkins understood he had a young team in 2021, calling it a ‘rebuilding year’ last preseason for a program that saw plenty of playing time from underclassmen.
The opening weeks of the season proved Wilkins right, as Arlington stumbled out of the gates to the tune of a 1-5 record nearly halfway through the season. The Eagles were playing the long game, however.
“We started last year telling these kids that the goal of each and every practice and game was to improve, in preparation to be contenders for this year,” Wilkins said prior to Thursday’s practice.
And improve they did, finishing the season 5-9. As the season progressed, players started settling into their roles and gaining confidence in their abilities.
That led the No. 10 Eagles to a 7-3 rout of No. 7 Blue Mountain in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs. Arlington followed that performance with an overtime loss to a tough No. 2 Rivendell 2-1.
Now, Wilkins feels his team is ready to take that next step: competing for a Division IV state championship.
“We’re building from where we left off last year,” Wilkins said. “We’re already at that level; it’s only gonna get better from there.”
While numbers are down a tad – 18 players compared to 24 last season – one major difference is the experience Arlington is returning. A total of 11 of the 18 on the roster are upperclassmen who’ve seen serious playing time.
This was the plan all along for Arlington. They took their lumps during the early portion of last fall while they developed and figured out on the fly what it’s like to compete at the high school level. Now they understand what that means and are in a great spot.
“This was the core group of that team from last year, and we knew that,” Wilkins said. “It’s always tough to get a 17 year old kid to think beyond today, let alone to think for next year.”
The momentum appears to be carrying over. Wilkins said his squad has had a ‘great’ preseason thus far.
It won’t take long to see if that translates into wins on the pitch. Arlington begins its season at Sharon Academy Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. before its home opener against Mount St. Joseph Academy Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
It will be Wilkins’ last leading the Eagles, as he plans to step away from the team at the conclusion of the season.