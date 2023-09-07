ARLINGTON — As the blistering heat started to cool Wednesday afternoon on Werner Field, Arlington girls soccer began heating up.
Rivendell went up 1-0 on a Harper Trendley score eight minutes into the contest, and held that lead throughout the remainder of the first half as temperatures neared 90 degrees. The weather appeared to impact Arlington as they failed to net the equalizer, looking gassed on the pitch.
That changed fairly quickly in the second half as the sun, along with the temperature on the field, began to drop. The Eagles found a second wind in the closing 40 minutes of play, scoring three times on their way to a 3-1 victory to begin their season.
“The heat definitely had an impact, but all credit to a team that just came out and played really hard with a good plan,” Arlington coach Kirk Robinson said. “It took us a long time to find the answers.”
Taylor Wilkins was the first Eagle to do so. The junior ran by a pair of Rivendell defenders in the 25th minute of the second half, and snuck the soccer ball inside the near post on a low shot to tie the game at 1-1.
Five minutes later, Sidney Herrington gave Arlington the lead with an acrobatic play. The Eagles senior got her left foot on the ball while inside the box and, while falling down, lifted her shot over Rivendell keeper Way Cook’s reach to put Arlington ahead 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.
Herrington added another score in the 13th minute, testing the net as two defenders closed in on her as she approached the box. Herrington’s powerful shot attempt deflected off one of the defenders and ricocheted into the goal, giving Arlington a commanding 3-1 lead.
Rivendell wouldn’t relent, keeping the pressure on as they tried desperately to claw back into the match. Lily Murray sent two shots just wide of the net, and Arlington kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the second half on its way to the win.
Senior goalkeeper Sheya Wehrman, making her first varsity start, was a part of that equation. Wehrman finished with four saves, including a couple that allowed Arlington to keep the momentum in the second half. The Raptors had a nice look to double their lead three minutes out of halftime on a give-and-go between Trendley and Shaylee Carter. Trendley’s shot attempt bounced off the far post, and Wehrman was there to cover up the ball and eliminate any chance at a rebound.
Rivendell also had an opportunity to tie things at two in the 16th minute. Carter – hugging the left post as she received the ball inside the box – tried the middle of the net, but Wehrman made a diving save to halt the scoring chance.
The defense in front of the senior keeper stepped up as well, namely Grace Diedrich. The Eagles defender stole the ball away from Raptors attackers a handful of times, flipping the possession game back in Arlington’s favor. Diedrich was the last line of defense on a Rivendell breakaway with 9 minutes remaining in the first half, but stayed calm and made a nice step to poke the ball away before a scoring chance could materialize.
“Grace is a really important player for us because she gives us room to do more up top,” Robinson said. “She’s very, very hard to beat. We had a split player of the game, her and Aubrie Hawley, who was connecting so many dots.”
Robinson was impressed with the resolve he saw out of his Eagles after falling behind early.
“We’re super proud,” he said. “They’ve put in a lot of work. For them to take this reward home at the end of the day, we’re thrilled.”
Arlington (1-0) returns to action at Twin Valley (0-2) Saturday at 11 a.m.
Arlington roster: Sidney Herrington, Lillian Bombria, Olivia Cyr, Catherine Morrisey, Sheya Wehrman, Jewelly Papa, Audrey Robinson, Grace Diedrich, Taylor Wilkins, Magnolia Robinson, Aubrie Hawley, Becca LaDue, Piper Guy-Crosslin, Diana Tafoya, Avrie Aldrich, Erin McGean, Carley Morse, Isla Smith, Kyyrah Maynard, Mia Aldrich