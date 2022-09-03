WERNER (copy)

RUTLAND — Arlington girls soccer lost a 5-4 overtime battle to Mount St. Joseph Academy on Saturday afternoon.

MSJ eighth grader Isabella Anderson put the winning goal into the back of the net with 1:40 remaining in the overtime period to propel the Mounties to victory.

Sarah Tilley struck first for the Eagles, putting Arlington ahead 1-0 10 minutes into play. The back-and-forth affair started there, as both teams traded goals over the remainder of the half. MSJ answered to knot things at 1-1. Taylor Wilkins was the next Eagle to score, doing so with 15 minutes remaining in the opening half. Six minutes later, MSJ once again scored on a Lauren Costales that brought the game to 2-2.

Sidney Herrington closed out the first half with her first score of the season, and it took just 10 seconds into the second half for her to add to her total, giving Arlington its first two-goal lead of the day.

MSJ came all the way back to even things by regulation, setting up Anderson’s game-winner.

Arlington (0-1) looks to regroup at Proctor at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

