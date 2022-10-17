POULTNEY — Sidney Herrington started Monday’s soccer game quickly against Poultney, netting two quick goals for her Arlington Eagles as they jumped out to an early advantage.
Poutlney battled back, netting the equalizer and sending the game to overtime, but Herrington wasn’t finished.
The Eagle set-up the game-winner with 2:46 remaining in the first overtime period on a herculean effort and Arlington defeated Poultney 3-2.
Herrington won a ball at midfield and beat several defenders, drawing several more inside the box. That’s when she found teammate Catherine Morrissey wide-open, who buried the game-winner.
Sarah Tilley won nearly every ball at midfield, helping Arlington gain valuable possessions. Tilley and Herrington were named co-players of the game by coach Kirk Robinson.
Arlington (8-4) returns to action today, hosting Sharon at 6 p.m.