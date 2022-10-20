ARLINGTON — The Arlington Eagles girls soccer team captured a 2-1 win on senior night Thursday night against Long Trail thanks to a pair of Sidney Herrington scores and some solid defensive efforts.
After several near misses on a chilly senior night, Sidney Herrington opened up the scoring on a breakaway. A dogged Long Trail side kept the game close despite the many Arlington chances. Late in the first half, Long Trail equalized on a penalty kick.
In the second half, led by seniors Sarah Tilley and Ida Heynk, The Eagles had many more chances, but were stymied by the Long Trail keeper and a very competitive defense.
Herrington finished the scoring with a perfectly placed free kick, and Arlington headed into the playoffs with their ninth consecutive win.
Freshman goalkeeper Carly Morse and freshman defender Piper Guy-Crosslin did a great deal of work to make sure the seniors walked away from their last regular season game on the winning side.