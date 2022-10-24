ARLINGTON — The Eagles are riding a nine game winning streak into the Division IV playoffs. After starting the season 1-4, the Arlington girls soccer team found itself. Now at 10-4 and the No. 6 seed, the Eagles will host No. 11 Hazen Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Coach Kirk Robinson credits the team’s ability to work as one cohesive unit as the reason behind its success.
“Teamwork, positivity. They pass the ball well, they defend as a team,” Robinson said ahead of Monday’s practice. “They pick up for each other. You have off nights from one person, then somebody else picks them up. Just a real team.”
Last year’s Eagles team had a similar vibe to it as it entered the postseason. The Eagles were also the No. 6 seed in 2021 and riding an unbeaten streak into the playoffs. That team was able to ride that momentum all the way to the Division IV championship game.
Arlington’s coach sees the parallels, but was quick to point out that this year is its own entity. Robinson said Arlington is taking things one day at a time.
“Everything is difficult every year, and changes every year,” Robinson said. “We know we have to bring our A-game, every game. Every team is good, that’s why we’re at six, even though we’re 10-4.”
Of course, the six seniors on that year’s team are no longer with the program. Returning players, including Sidney Herrington, Taylor Wilkins, Sarah Tilley, Audrey Robinson and Magnolia Robinson, were asked to fill a bigger role this fall.
Herrington remains a scoring threat every time she touches the ball, and Wilkins has scored her fair share of her own. But Arlington is far from one or two players, 11 different Eagles have scored at least one goal this season, an impressive display of balance.
The incoming freshmen were also asked to contribute, and have progressed as the year has gone on. First year players Carly Morse and Piper Guy-Crosslin were key on the defensive end in Arlington’s season finale, a 2-1 win over Long Trail. Diana Tafoya and Avrie Aldrich have also played a part in the 10-win regular season.
It can take time for any team to gel, especially one that inserts a handful of new players into the equation. Time has been kind to the Eagles this fall.
“I think it’s [helped us] grow together as a team, with confidence,” Robinson said.