Arlington baseball had already waited a little longer than most to get its season started, and rain threatened to wash out its opener. However, the weather held off long enough Tuesday night for the Eagles to begin their year with a 17-1 win over Leland and Gray in five innings.
Griff Briggs was dominant on the mound, pitching all five innings for the Eagles and recording strikeouts for 13 of his 15 batters retired.
“I kept telling him fastball’s working. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” coach Alex Borsari said after the game. “Just keep pounding it in there. Until they prove they can hit it, just keep throwing it in there.”
And throw it in there, Briggs did. Pitching around a double to lead off the second, Briggs then found his groove and struck out the side to escape the inning unscathed. He retired all batters by strikeout in the third and fourth as well.
In the fourth, Leland and Gray pushed its lone run across with some help from the Eagles. Briggs hit Jeremy Graves, putting him aboard with one out. The next pitch, Cannon Petry (2-2 with a double and two RBIs) misplayed a ground ball off the bat of Cody Hescock to short, moving Graves to third. Then a passed ball allowed him to score to spoil the shut out.
Briggs put up goose eggs in every other frame, though, with only four runners reaching base the entire game. The double in the second was his only hit allowed.
“We did occasionally shake it up and throw some off speed, because I want him to practice and we’re going to need him down the road,” Borsari added in regard to his hurler’s performance.
It was an offensive explosion in the opener for the Eagles, posting five runs each in the second, third and fourth frames. A patient approach at the plate was the key, drawing 11 walks in addition to their nine hits.
It was Petry, Destin Townsend and Kyle Hess leading the charge at the plate, all scoring three times each. Townsend was 2-2 and did his job from the cleanup spot, driving in three runs. Hess was 3-3 with a couple of cue shots to left and added an infield single, hustling to beat out the throw on a dribbler up the third base line.
“He’s a speed demon,” Borsari said of his leadoff man. “If the ball’s on the ground, you’re not getting him out.”
It was a well-rounded opening day victory for Arlington, which looked to be in midseason form already.
“Fantastic start. I cannot complain at all,” Borsari said.
Arlington is back at home Thursday against Poultney. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.