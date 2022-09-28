WEST RUTLAND — Arlington girls soccer defeated West Rutland 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Eagles took the lead early on a left footed goal from Sidney Herrington, which would conclude the scoring for the remainder of the opening 40 minutes.
Taylor Wilkins added to the Arlington lead with a score on a tough angle in the second half. West Rutland cut into the lead with a goal of its own. That’s when Audrey Robinson scored on a dribbling run down the center of the field and beating the keeper with a low shot into the corner of the net.
West Rutland scored on a corner kick to once again make it a one score game, 3-2. West Rutland dominated the play over the final 15 minutes, but Arlington hung on for the victory.
Arlington improved to 3-4 on the season and hosts Twin Valley Friday at 7 p.m.